Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Progress Software to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

