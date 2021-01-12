ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $810.33 million, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 3.35. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 360.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 164.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.