Propy Market Cap Tops $5.97 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $107,919.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00042730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.63 or 0.04174048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00342218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

