Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

TARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,242,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.