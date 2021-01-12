Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 6,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

