Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $190.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

