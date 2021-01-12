Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 432,327 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.