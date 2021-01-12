Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Raised by Analyst

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

