Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.24 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,618.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.