QANplatform (QARK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $381.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $642,443.14 and approximately $381.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00111563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064316 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00061243 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

