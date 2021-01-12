QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. 146,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,983. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

