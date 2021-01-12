Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $44,911,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,859,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

