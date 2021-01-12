Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $67,665.64 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $67,665.64 and approximately $109.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

