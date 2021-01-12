Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.