Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

