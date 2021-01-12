Raymond James Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

