Raymond James Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $24.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
NYSE:EPRT opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 397,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
