Raymond James Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Market Perform

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,435,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 601,075 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

