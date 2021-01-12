Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.35 target price on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of SKE opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.
