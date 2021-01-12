Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.35 target price on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) alerts:

Shares of SKE opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0501506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.