Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT):

1/11/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

1/6/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

12/23/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 10,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $561.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 817,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.