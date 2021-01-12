Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.00. The stock had a trading volume of 97,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,572. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

