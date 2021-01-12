Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 161,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

