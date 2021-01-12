Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $7,895,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 507,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,812. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

