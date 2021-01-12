Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of -599.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

