Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,337,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

