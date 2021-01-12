Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th

Relay Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RLAY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 12th. Relay Therapeutics had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Relay Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

