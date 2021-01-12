Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Renasant reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

RNST stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 214,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renasant by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.