renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $465.04 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $465.04 million and $73.99 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $34,967.78 or 0.99783972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00110864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00258500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061562 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,299 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

