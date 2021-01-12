Rentokil Initial plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

