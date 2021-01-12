Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of QSR opened at $63.26 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after acquiring an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

