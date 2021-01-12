REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.20.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

