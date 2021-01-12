Reviewing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Anglo American alerts:

This table compares Anglo American and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

0.1% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anglo American and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 10 0 2.71 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $29.87 billion 1.71 $3.55 billion $1.35 13.88 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.53 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. It also holds royalty and exploration properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.