Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €125.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RHM. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €82.57 and its 200-day moving average is €78.09. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59). The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

