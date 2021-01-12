Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) PT Raised to C$68.50 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.50.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) alerts:

RBA stock traded down C$3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,812. The company has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 53.71. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$37.76 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$88.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.16 million. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.