Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

