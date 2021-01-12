ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $207,863.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $207,863.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

