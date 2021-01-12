Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.60 on Friday. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.10 million and a P/E ratio of 141.33.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$357.15 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

