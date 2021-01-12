Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

