Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 742.6% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $230,558.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 9,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

