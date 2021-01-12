Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.58, with a volume of 101874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.62.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RUS. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,200,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 354.31%.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

