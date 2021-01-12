Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $1.05. Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.

About Rye Patch Gold Corp. (RPM.V) (CVE:RPM)

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.

