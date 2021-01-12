SafeInsure Trading Up 24% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $298,258.07 and $1.37 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,104,871 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

