Salem Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 1.3% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.43. 1,036,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,317,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

