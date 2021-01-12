Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,742 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. 351,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

