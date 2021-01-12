Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €178.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €178.00 ($209.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

Shares of RI opened at €156.80 ($184.47) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €157.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €147.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.