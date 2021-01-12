Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Outperform”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.