Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$276.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.41.
About Schindler
Further Reading: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.