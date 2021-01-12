Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $$276.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $192.75 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.41.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.