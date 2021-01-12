Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.48. Approximately 19,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000.

