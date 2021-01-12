Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,827,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,329 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy makes up about 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $39,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after buying an additional 2,705,229 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 521,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,960,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 598,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,634. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

