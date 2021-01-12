Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Casey’s General Stores worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 236,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,727. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $196.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.