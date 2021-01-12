Scout Investments Inc. Has $33.52 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461,510 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.54% of Pure Storage worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,340. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,024,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

